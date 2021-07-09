From staff reports
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is investigating a firebombing at the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club in the Powers Community on Wednesday night.
Video surveillance shows four people at the front of the building on at 2313 Highway 184, next to Lakeside Grocery, at approximately 8:20 p.m.
JCSD deputies and investigators found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, also known as a “petrol bomb,” thrown through the front window of the building. The club sustained damage to the front window and inside the building, but the fire burned itself out.
Members of the club are known for participating in local parades and doing charitable events. They also gather at the building and there have been no reports of trouble there. The firebombing may have been done by a rival motorcycle club, sources with information about the case said.
JCSD fire investigator Sgt J.D. Carter is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information on the firebombing is asked to call JCSD at 601-425- 3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).
