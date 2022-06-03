Children tested positive for methamphetamine
•
A mother of four faces felony charges after all of her children tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kathleen Moorcroft, 24, of Ellisville was arrested on a warrant for four counts of child abuse. Her bond was set Friday. Child Protective Services referred the case to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after the children — ages 7, 6, 2 and 1 — all tested positive for methamphetamine, said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter.
“Once the hair-follicle test came back, she was arrested,” Carter said. “Someone familiar with the family notified CPS.”
The children tested positive possibly because of environmental contact to the drug, Carter said.
“If you’re the caretaker of a kid and you’ve smoked around the house, it can come into contact with clothing and furniture and cause environmental contact,” Carter said. “Ninety-nine percent of our cases involve environmental contact, but the point is, don’t have drugs around your house or around your kids.”
