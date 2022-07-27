The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday its first case of monkeypox in a Mississippi resident.
The specimen was tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health Public Health Laboratory. An investigation to identify people who may have encountered the patient while he or she was infectious is ongoing, health officials said. Development (incubation) of the disease after exposure is one to two weeks. Health officials wouldn’t offer any information about the patient or even what county or region of the state the case was reported in.
Nationally – as of July 22 – a total of 2,891 cases had been confirmed with no reported deaths. Other cases will likely be identified in Mississippi as well, officials said.
“While anyone can get monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the US and globally have been among men who have sex with men,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Transmission can occur with close skin-to skin contact – kissing, cuddling or sex – with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and private parts (sexual organs).
The rash can be itchy and painful. It can be confused with sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis and herpes, or with chickenpox.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. The state Department of Health has received limited doses of a vaccine that will be used to treat individuals exposed to monkeypox.
Medical providers are encouraged to notify MSDH when evaluating patients with a rash, especially if there are known risk factors.
