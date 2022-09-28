Eligible individuals can now make their own appointments for monkeypox vaccinations by visiting monkeypoxvaccine.msdh.ms.gov.
Appointments for monkeypox vaccination can be made at any of the nine designated county health department locations throughout the state. Both first- and second-dose appointments are available through the scheduler. Individuals can also still call the MSDH Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to make an appointment. There is no charge for vaccination.
“Vaccination remains one of the best tools we have for the prevention of monkeypox,” said MSDH state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “If you think you are at risk, please take the important step of getting vaccinated.”
Individuals 18 or older may be eligible for vaccination if they:
• Have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox;
• Identify as gay, bisexual or have sex with other men or are transgender individuals;
• Have multiple or anonymous sex partners;
• Attend events or venues where monkeypox may be transmitted (for example, by skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site);
• Are living with HIV;
• Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the prior 90 days.
Anyone at risk for monkeypox can help prevent infection by avoiding close skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected, but but vaccination is advised for anyone who is eligible, health officials said. Anyone who develops a new or unexplained rash, especially after being in close contact with someone who has monkeypox, is advised to isolate at home and contact a healthcare provider for testing.
The nearest vaccination sites to Jones County are the Forrest and Lauderdale county health departments. As of Sept. 26, there were a total of 79 confirmed cases in the state. More than half of those (42) were in District 5, which includes Jackson and Hinds County. Only seven cases have been conformed in District 8, which includes Jones County.
For more information on monkeypox, including a list of vaccination providers in Mississippi, visit HealthyMS.com/monkeypox.
