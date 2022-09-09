There is expanded eligibility for those recommended to receive the monkeypox vaccine, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday. The updated eligibility criteria is intended to provide broader access to individuals identified at highest risk for infection.
As of Sept. 8, there had been 45 reported monkeypox cases in Mississippi. While anyone exposed to a person with monkeypox is at risk for infection, most cases are among gay, bisexual men and others who identify as men who have sex with men.
Of the total cases reported in Mississippi, 93 percent identify as male, 93 percent are African Americans, 67 percent are living with HIV and the median age is 31.
Individuals or older may be eligible for vaccination if they:
• Have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox;
• Identify as gay, bisexual or as other men who have sex with men, or are transgender individuals;
• Have multiple or anonymous sex partners;
• Attend events or venues where monkeypox may be transmitted (for example, by skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site);
• Are living with HIV;
• Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the prior 90 days.
Vaccination appointments are available to those who meet the above criteria. Those who are at high risk based on this eligibility are encouraged to take action and get vaccinated now, state health officials said.
The vaccine, a two-dose series, is available at nine designated county health department clinics. Call the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to determine eligibility and to make a vaccination appointment at one of the participating health department clinics. Appointments can only be made through the call center.
