Askew pleads guilty to murder of elderly woman, daughter confronts him
•
Michael Shane Askew, the man who cut an elderly woman’s throat last year on Shady Lane, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Askew, 53, pleaded guilty to killing 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson. The case was set to go to the grand jury in February but was taken before Judge Dal Williamson after Askew penned a letter saying he wanted a plea agreement. Had the case gone to trial, he would have faced the death penalty on a capital murder charge.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said a jury could have fixed his penalty to a death sentence, life without parole or life with parole. But now Askew will have to serve the rest of his life behind bars day for day.
“It’s difficult to imagine the pain this family feels knowing their mother died in this manner,” Williamson told Askew after accepting the plea. “It’s unimaginable. It’s unspeakable. You were the embodiment of evil in its very worst form. You had a depraved heart that day.”
Dickerson was found dead with her throat slashed in her Shady Grove home on Feb. 17, 2020. After her son and a friend found her and dialed 911 just after noon, investigators learned her car keys and 2016 Toyota Camry — which she’d paid off two weeks before — were gone.
A woman Askew was once in a relationship with was a sitter for a neighbor of Dickerson’s, which is how he was acquainted with her.
Investigator Stephen Graeser of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department used surveillance video of a nearby home to check the surroundings. He saw an unidentified man wearing a baseball cap, camouflage pants, a red baseball hat and a yellow backpack make his way down Shady Lane without coming back. Dickerson’s Camry was later seen driving back, however.
Shortly thereafter, investigator Tonya Madison of the District Attorney’s Office noticed a man with that description as she was visiting an eye clinic in Laurel. After she reviewed the footage, she recognized him.
Investigators used footage from Walmart and on down 16th Avenue to track him to the Chevron gas station in Shady Grove, at which point he went down Shady Lane.
Askew was captured two days later in Nashville and taken back to Jones County.
Dickerson was described by her daughter Tina Daugherty-Cole as an active and energetic woman who was young at heart.
“It says in the Bible that when we entertain strangers, we could be entertaining angels,” Daugherty-Cole said to Askew. “I don’t know if you were born a monster or were made into a monster, but you are a monster.”
Daugherty-Cole, who cried as Buckley described how Askew had hit Dickerson in the head with a wine bottle and cut her throat, told the court her mother had just paid off her Camry.
“And you, who didn’t have a job, thought you could murder her for her car and cut her throat,” she said. “She weighed 90 pounds and was 5 feet tall. Thank God they found you before you harmed someone else. … I will pray that you change your life, and now you have a long time to do it.”
Askew is also facing a child molestation charge in Jasper County.
He was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing a fence at the facility and jumping down, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released less than a year later, on June 25, 2018, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court last Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner. He was transferred back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in July to serve the remainder of that sentence and returned to the Jones County jail in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.