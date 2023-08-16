Four more ATVS that are believed to be stolen were found by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at a residence in the 400 block of South 14th Avenue in Laurel on Monday. One had been reported stolen out of Louisiana and another had been reported stolen out of Florida, JCSD investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
A little while earlier that day, JCSD personnel found more than a dozen dirt bikes and ATVs that were believed to be stolen after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Highway 28 West. A total of 19 ATVs and dirt bikes had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon, and three suspects had been arrested.
Quartarious Wilson, 28, along with 23-year-old Kevin Palmer and 20-year-old Antwune Washington, all of Laurel, were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on grand larceny charges. They were expected to make their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Wilson is out on bond on a commercial burglary charge — accused of stealing ATVs from ProFlow Motorsports — so it’s likely that his bond will be revoked and he will have to remain in jail until that charge is resolved.
It appeared that most of the recreational vehicles were being “parted out,” Carter said, serial numbers were painted over or scratched over, but personnel from ProFlow were assisting with finding serial numbers that are located in less conspicuous places.
“The investigation is far from over,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said,“ and we are pursuing leads that we believe will lead to additional arrests.”
