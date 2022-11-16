A suspect on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s most recent “Most Wanted” list taunted the department with a comment on its Facebook page.
Jenise Bolin, 31, is one of the five defendants Judge Dal Williamson issued bench warrants for after failing to show up or to meet obligations they agreed to in Jones County Circuit Court.
After his mugshot and “wanted” status were posted asking if anyone knew his whereabouts, a post from Jenise Bolin’s page appeared: “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How much money Would I get if I turn him in? Asking for a friend!!!”
Bolin’s original charge was possession of methamphetamine, but a couple of people posted accusations that he likes young girls. Bolin responded to one of those accusers by taunting him, too, writing to “tell (her) I said hey baby!!!!”
Bolin lives in Ellisville but is from Newport News, Va., according to his Facebook page.
Others wanted on bench warrants and their original charges:
• Aliana Wilson, 35, hindering prosecution
• Denise Jenkins, 41, possession of contraband in a correctional facilty
• Timothy Rhymes, 32, felony domestic violence-third offense
• Charles Reggie Stewart, age unavailable, burglary and attempted burglary of non-dwellings
Anyone with knowledge of the location of any of the suspects is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). They need your information, not your name, officials said.
JCSD “Most Wanted” individuals can be viewed at www.jonesso.com.
