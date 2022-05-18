A Laurel mother was arrested after officials at the school her child attends noticed marks on the child inconsistent with “normal parental discipline,” Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
Lorieal Underwood, 30, was arrested and charged with child deprivation with substantial harm Tuesday around noon at her residence. That was the result of Child Protective Services contacting the LPD after one of the local elementary schools reported a student who had body marks that appeared to be caused by something more serious than what would occur from a spanking.
Judge Kyle Robertson set Underwood’s bond at $5,000 during her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
“There were marks on the child that greatly exceeded normal discipline,” Cox said. “Obviously, it was bad enough that the school had to say something. Based on the injuries the child had, the mother should have been more observant of the harm done to the child.”
The child is in emergency protective custody and underwent a forensic examination on the coast with Canopy Children’s Solutions.
“Our main goal is the protection and safety of the child,” Cox said. “This was an extreme situation of discipline, and we want to compliment the school for paying attention. Child protective services jumped right in and we were assisted by Canopy Children’s Solutions.”
LPD busts two with guns, meth, crack and more
The Laurel Police Department busted two Laurel men, netting methamphetamine, crack, MDMA and marijuana — one within 1,500 feet of a church and the other within 1,500 feet of a school.
On May 11 at about 5 p.m. LPD narcotics officers and investigators executed a search warrant at 316 Jefferson St. and 320 Jefferson St. Derrick Grace, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of church — St. Paul’s Methodist — and possession of stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody without incident, the LPD said in a press release.
During the search, officers found 39.5 grams of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a Hi-point 40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber semiautomatic pistol. The Smith and Wesson handgun was confirmed to be stolen out of Heidelberg.
His bond was set at $10,000 in Laurel Municipal Court, and he bonded out, according to jail records.
In a second bust on Monday around 3:46 p.m., LPD executed a search warrant at 1936 General Pershing St., near Laurel Middle School, and found 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, MDMA tablets, marijuana and seven firearms. Mark Jordan, 59, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of MDMA while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school.
Jordan had his initial appearance in municipal court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $7,500. Anyone with information about this case or others can contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
