First a student was accused of assaulting a school resource officer, then the student’s mother was accused of starting a second round.
Yaminah Davis, 35, was initially charged with assaulting an officer and causing a school disturbance after she attacked West Jones School Resource Officer Danny Gibson at the school on Friday afternoon, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Gibson called the JCSD to West Jones at approximately 3 p.m. to transport a student to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center after being assaulted by the student. Gibson had marks on both of his arms, JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates noted in his report.
But it was while the two officers were escorting the student to Yates’ patrol unit that things really got out of hand.
The mother, Davis, “began pushing and striking Gibson,” and when Yates told her to stop, she refused, according to the report. After that, Yates had to “physically place Davis on the ground” and restrain her, and she refused repeated requests to place her hands behind her back, the report continued.
Yates was eventually able to handcuff Davis and take her to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Gibson signed an affidavit against her for the assault charge.
The charge for assaulting an on-duty officer is a felony, but it was later reduced to misdemeanor simple assault after discussions between JCSD investigators and the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. That’s because Gibson — who is a Jones County constable and has been a longtime deputy for the JCSD — was working for private security firm Protec Security at the time of the assault instead of in his capacity as a sworn officer.
Davis spent most of the weekend in jail and made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, where Judge Sonny Saul allowed her to be released after paying a $400 fine.
Gibson was involved in another incident at West Jones that made news last month. He and a teacher had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital as a precautionary measure after they handled a pill that caused them to become woozy. It was later determined to be some sort of prescription pill that contained amphetamine.
