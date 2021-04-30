Toxicology report: Girl, 4, ingested deadly dose of drugs
The mother of a toddler who died in January was jailed after a toxicology report showed that the child ingested drugs that were illegally obtained, according to law enforcement.
Taylor Corley, 27, and her boyfriend at the time, 31-year-old Michael Stevens, are facing up to life in prison after being charged with felonious child abuse in the death of Corley's 4-year-old daughter. A toxicology report showed that the child took a lethal dose of “illegally procured controlled substances” that caused the toddler’s death, according to the affidavit that was read by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court. “Accessibility to the controlled substances (was) made available to the child by Taylor Corley.”
Both suspects had their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday where Robertson set bond at $250,000 for each suspect.
Laurel police responded to the residence on College Drive in North Laurel at 9:35 a.m. on Jan. 31 and attempted life-saving measures on the little girl, but it was noted in the report that she “appeared to have been deceased for some time.” Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Corley and Stevens were at the residence and questioned. She reportedly said that she and the child went to sleep around 11 the night before, and Corley got up around 9 a.m. and left the child in the bed, she said. She got dressed and went to wake up the child, she told investigators, but the toddler was unresponsive. Corley said Stevens administered CPR while she called 911.
Investigator Jamison Crabtree went to the scene and found “various controlled substances … in the child’s bedroom,” according to the affidavit. Neither Corley nor Stevens had prescriptions for the medication.
A week earlier, Corley admitted to Crabtree that she illegally obtained the drugs, according to the affidavit, and Stevens admitted to using the substance. Stevens was arrested initially but it was unclear if charges against him would be pursued.
“It’s a horrible situation for the family,” Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
The investigation took patience, he said, because they had to wait on toxicology and autopsy results to proceed with charges.
“We’ve been working with the District Attorney’s Office and the crime lab,” he said.
Felonious child abuse is the charge for now because that’s what the toxicology report proves.
“It’s a very significant charge,” he said, noting that it carries a sentence of five years to life in prison.
In February, Corley posted a message on Facebook thanking people for their messages of condolence. She wrote, in part, that, “I attempted to kill myself. I didn’t think I could live without her. I was placed under suicide watch, and then placed in a psychiatric facility.
“Rhiannon was my rock,” she continued. “She was the funniest, sweetest, smartest little girl. She brought joy to everyone who was blessed to know her. I’m so thankful for the time I got to be her mother. She’s with Jesus, my grandparents, and my mom, and I know she is so happy and so very loved. I will miss here every day for the rest of my life.
“God has a plan, although we may not understand it. Just have to keep the faith. God always picks the best angels.”
