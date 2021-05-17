Suspect charged after release from hospital
•
Family reportedly ‘roughed up’ accused shooter
•
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man on Mother’s Day is being charged with murder eight days after the incident.
Regenold Davis, 37, was hospitalized for almost a week after apparently shooting himself in the leg accidentally and getting roughed up by some of the victim’s family members, a source close to the case said.
Cory Taylor, 44, was pronounced dead after being transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. He reportedly suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” in front of a residence on the 800 block of North 13th Avenue during a family gathering.
Laurel police responded to a call for shots fired just after 9:30 p.m., and when they arrived, there were two black men on the ground, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“There was some type of disturbance that escalated,” he said of the motive.
Davis suffered a “significant injury” to his leg and had to be hospitalized for treatment.
“We have to make sure medical needs are taken care of, even if people don’t think someone deserves it,” Cox said. “Given his injuries, there wasn’t even a remote chance that he was going to escape.”
Investigators got statements from the witnesses and collected evidence at the scene, and Davis was taken into custody by the LPD when he was released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was formally charged with murder on Monday after being interviewed by investigators.
The family of the victim was “kept in the loop” and understood why the charge was delayed, Cox said, adding that SCRMC security was aware of the situation and “helped keep an eye on (Davis).”
When asked if the family beat up Davis and detained him after the shooting, Cox said that the suspect did “have some blunt-force trauma after the family intervened on their relative’s behalf,” but there was no need for them to detain him because “he wasn’t in any condition to leave.”
Davis was possibly in a relationship with someone in the victim’s family, a source with knowledge of the case said.
Davis had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $500,000.
“It’s terrible for the victim’s mother to lose her son on Mother’s Day,” Cox said. “There’s never a good time to lose a loved one … but it’s bad for the family to have to suffer like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.