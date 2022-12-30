Motions are overflowing in what is expected to be an emotional case in Jones County Circuit Court.
The attorneys for accused baby-killers Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer have filed 20 motions leading up to the capital murder trial that was rescheduled from August to Jan. 23.
For instance, Stringer’s attorney Tangi Carter of Hattiesburg filed motions to “prohibit the media from communicating with the jury” and to “prohibit electronic and photographic coverage” of the proceedings.
Carter, who stuck out her hand in an attempt to block a camera from photographing her and her client inside the courtroom after a hearing earlier this year, also filed a motion calling for Judge Dal Williamson to recuse himself from the trial.
Gardner’s attorney Marcus Evans also filed a motion for change of venue and to prohibit the media from communicating with the jury. Several Leader-Call articles about the case are included as exhibits in the attorneys’ motions to change the venue or to bring in a jury from another county, where there was no coverage of the case by local media outlets. The Leader-Call never communicates with jurors unless a reporter is contacted by one of them after a trial has concluded.
Both attorneys also filed a motion asking the judge for additional alternate jurors and they filed a motion to leave the file open for additional motions, likely so they can respond to the judge’s decision on the motions they have already filed.
Carter also asked the judge to allow potential jurors to be questioned by attorneys individually, presumably away from the group in the courtroom, during voir dire. She also asked the judge to not allow the baby to be referred to as “victim” and other “prejudicial labels” and to not allow “multiple autopsy photos.”
In the request to transfer the trial to another county, Carter claimed that “news of this incident has been widespread throughout this small county and community … (and) has been published in the local paper, and extensively on social media.” The case should be “transferred to another county where the problems of prejudice will not exist,” Carter concluded.
In calling for Williamson to recuse himself from the trial, Carter wrote that the case has “issues involving South Central Regional Medical Center,” where Williamson “formally (sic) held the position of Legal Counsel.” Because of that, “a reasonable person could question the Court’s impartiality due to the Court’s previous employment status with the Hospital.”
The motion concluded by requesting that Williamson recuse himself and have the case reassigned “to another Jones County Circuit Court Judge, by random computer selection, to preside over all future matters in regard to (the case).” Williamson is the only circuit court judge in Jones County, which has been a one-judge district for decades.
Gardner and Stringer were arrested in December 2021 and both have since posted $500,000 bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They were believed to be the first local capital-murder suspects to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, then-District Attorney Tony Buckley said at the time.
The defendants were charged in the October 2019 death of Rosalee. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the crime lab, they explained at the time. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said at the time of the arrest. Martin is serving as prosecutor in the case.
The defendants were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison.
