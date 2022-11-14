A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced to 300 months in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following completion of his prison term and pay a $10,000 fine.
In April 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Wells and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute meth that led to agents seizing approximately 3 pounds of the drug. Wells was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of meth in Hattiesburg and surrounding areas, according to court documents.
The case is the result of an extensive investigation that was dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks, according to the press release.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.
