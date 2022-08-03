If it looks like Christmas from bygone days during the blazing-hot summer in the Free State next week, it’s not a mixup on the calendar or a time-travel mishap. It’s because a movie called “Mistletoe Flip” will be filming in Laurel and Ellisville.
A shipment of 50 or so cars from yesteryear are being shipped in to park along the streets and a large film crew will be in town working on the production next week. “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier are slated to be the primary players in the movie, much of which will be filmed around downtown Laurel and parts of Ellisville, sources with knowledge of the production reported. Award-winning location manager Heather Haase confirmed that shooting will be going on in the area soon.
“Completely in love with Laurel,” she said by email.
Like many others, she left Los Angeles during the pandemic, moved to the South, and “I haven’t looked back! I’m blessed to continue my career outside of Los Angeles.”
Her career started in front of the camera, where her most notable role was playing Corey Feldman’s girlfriend in the 1989 Tom Hanks-Carrie Fisher movie “The Burbs.” She has since gained fame in the Location Managers Guild, being nominated for several awards and winning for her work on the TV show “9-1- 1’ in 2018, according to her IMDb page.
It’s not know when or where the film will be shown, but look for more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.