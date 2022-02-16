Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning, then windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.