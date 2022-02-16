A fire that destroyed a Calhoun Community landmark has been deemed suspicious, investigators said.
The front of the building that housed Mr T’s Dairy Bar appeared to be pushed in and the safe and cash register couldn’t be found “after five hours of digging in debris,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department Fire Investigator J.D. Carter said.
Anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle or any activity that’s out of the ordinary in the area in the pre-dawn hours Monday is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
