Community Bank Crawfest Saturday in downtown Laurel
Ready... set... boil! Community Bank’s annual Crawfest, which is cosponsored by Laurel Main Street and the Sertoma Club of Laurel, is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Oak and Front streets in downtown Laurel.
The event will last until 3 p.m. and will feature live music, beverages and, of course, plenty of mudbugs. Tickets are $15 for general tasting and $30, which adds 5 pounds of crawfish and add-ins to take home. Tickets can be purchased at laurelmainstreet.com, on its Facebook page or at the gate, which will be at Oak and Front streets. Teams that wish to enter in the competition can visit www.laurelmainstreet.com/crawfest to find information, as well as a link to purchase tickets.
Both tickets allow attendees to browse teams and taste any crawfish or add-ins, so that they may vote for the People’s Choice of best overall boil. Awards will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes for the winning teams are provided by Community Bank. Pets are not allowed at Crawfest.
Purchase art from En Plein Air event to benefit DAFS
Dozens of artists will converge on Laurel this weekend to paint the town. The third annual En Plein Air event, which is a fundraiser for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, will have a few improvements to make it even more enjoyable for both adult and child artists, organizers said.
On Friday, registered adult artists can enjoy a demonstration at The Caron Gallery South, tours of Laurel and a ticketed dinner. Then on Saturday, the painting out begins. At the end of the day, the public is invited to purchase a one-of-a-kind piece of art at the Wet Paint Sale, which will be at 5 p.m. at the United Way building downtown.
“The En Plein Air fundraiser is a great opportunity for people to enjoy watching artists from all over the country paint iconic scenery around Laurel, as well as learn about and increase awareness of domestic abuse,” said Amy Beckum-Luker, creator of the first event three years ago.
Some people have wondered about the meaning behind the name.
“It’s French for ‘in the open air,’” Beckum-Luker explained. “Painting en plein air began with French impressionists who wanted to get out of their studios and capture the ever-changing aspects of light in their landscape paintings.
“Today, there are many plein air painters all over the world who travel in groups or alone to paint different scenery in landscape. These painters range from beginners to professional multi-award-winning artists. This year, we even have a children’s en plein air section set up so that we can encourage the young artists.”
No one has to explain domestic abuse and the importance of shelters to Beckum-Luker. She knows all too well. She is a self-described survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“I want other abuse victims to see there is hope and opportunity to have a better life,” she said. “By helping support DAFS, we as a community are making sure that these survivors have a safe environment and as much help as they need to break the cycle of domestic abuse. Most domestic abusers control all aspects of the relationship, including all the finances, so these victims rarely have any money to leave their situation. They desperately need our help.”
Several sponsors are helping offset costs of the event, including a local bank offering art supplies and prizes — featuring Apple Pencils — for the Magnolia State Bank Kids’ Plein Air. It’s only $25 per child to participate. Registered child artists will pick up supplies on Friday in front of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Then the paint out begins on Saturday morning. Children have a separate schedule with prizes and lunch. Both adult and child schedules can be found on the website.
“The adults can’t have all of the fun!” said Heather Brown, marketing director for Magnolia State Bank.
“What a great way to introduce a fun new way of painting to our children, future artists! We cannot wait to see some of our favorite Laurel landmarks painted or drawn through the eyes of our kids.”
Registration for adult artists is $50 per person, which is a contribution to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
“We’d love to have people come out to see the paintings,” said Becky Stewart, executive director of DAFS. “Who knows? You may even see your home, business or another special landmark in the row of paintings ready to be featured on your wall that evening.
“We appreciate all of our sponsors and partners so much for not only bringing this unique, exciting event to our city, but remembering the needs of our clients right here in the Pine Belt.”
Sponsors and community partners include Venture Oil & Gas, Magnolia State Bank, BClean, Patriot Steel, Sanderson Farmsm, Ban- corpSouth, T. Ryals Emergency Restoration, Robin and Johnny Copeland, Rasberry Financial, Trustmark National Bank, Brush Strokes–Dr. Rhonda Smith, The Caron Gallery South, United Way of the Pine Belt, The YWCO, Laurel Arts League, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, The Laurel Leader-Call, and Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs. Registration fees and t-shirt purchases are considered donations to DAFS and may be tax-deductible.
For registration or other questions not available on the website, call 601-342-2710.
