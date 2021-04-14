What’s being billed as “Laurel’s Biggest Weekend Ever” will feature mudbugs, muses, merchandising and music.
The Community Bank-sponsored Crawfest will be the first big official gathering in downtown since the pandemic struck more than a year ago. Teams will compete for prizes for the best cooked crawfish, but festival-goers will be the big winners as they munch on the tasty crustaceans while listening to live bands and sipping on their favorite beverages. Crawfest will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday along Front Street.
“After the year that we have had, everyone is itchin’ to get out of the house in some beautiful weather and eat as much crawfish as they can physically stand,” according to the Laurel Main Street Facebook page.
The annual Day in the Park, usually scheduled for the first Saturday in May, has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cash-only entry for Crawfest is $15 per person for unlimited tasting, and for $30, attendees can get endless tasting and five pounds of crawfish to take home. Children 12 and under get free entry and tasting. Tickets can be purchased by going to the LMS Facebook page and clicking on the link.
Cooking teams will be competing for cash prizes of $500 and $100 to go with a platters crafted by local artists.
Artists from across the country will be set up around town on Saturday to paint scenes, then sell their art, in the second En Plein Air event. A portion of registration fees and proceeds from the auction-style sale of their artwork at The Pinehurst Rathskeller — will go to benefit the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
On Friday and Saturday, local merchants — The Rusty Chandelier, The Remnant, Peddlers’ Junktion and The Bennie Bloomer, among others — will have rummage-style sales set up on the streets and in their parking lots.
There will be an “Outdoor Vendors’ Day" on Short 7th Avenue near The Bird Dog Cafe from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Kyle Graves will perform from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. beside the 5000 food truck and the Scotsman General Store and Thomas Jackson will play at The Knight Butcher from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as the business serves ribeye sandwiches.
The forecast calls for rain to clear out in the morning and make way for overcast skies and mild temperatures, with a high of 65 degrees.
