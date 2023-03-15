Suspect’s claims are suspect, LPD says
A 19-year-old Laurel man who is charged with murder is saying that the weekend shooting death of another Laurel teen was self-defense.
That’s what Benjamin Crisp claimed during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday afternoon. He said that Kyharie Rodgers, 18, had threatened him before starting an argument that escalated into a shootout — and Rodgers’ death — Saturday night outside a residence in the 900 block of Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue (formerly North Joe Wheeler Avenue).
But the lead investigator for the Laurel Police Department isn’t buying it, and he made his case when Judge Kyle Robertson asked why Crisp should be charged with murder.
Rodgers had “retreated behind a vehicle,” but Crisp “continued to exchange gunfire,” Anderson said.
Crisp was arrested in January for an assault of his then-girlfriend after reportedly pulling her by the hair and “punching her repeatedly with his fist,” leaving bruises.
Crisp is now charged with murder and drive-by shooting. His version of what happened, according to the affidavit read in court, is that he and Ellisha Clement, 21, of Ellisville were parked at a home on Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue waiting for a friend when Rodgers came out and started arguing and threatening him.
Rodgers had made threats to his life “several times since last year, saying he would shoot him in the face,” according to Crisp’s affidavit. Rodgers pulled a gun and shot several times, striking the driver’s-side door and windshield, and Crisp returned fire, hitting Rodgers at least twice. Crisp then shouted at Clement to drive away from the scene, according to Crisp.
They went to South Central Regional Medical Center, where Crisp was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. He was arrested after receiving medical care.
“He is not a bad kid,” Crisp’s mother said in court. “These are just the circumstances that came about.”
Because of the circumstances of the case, Robertson said he was going to set Crisp's bond “four to five times lower” than he usually would for those charges.
Robertson set Crisp’s bond at $150,000 and Clement’s bond was set at $10,000 on her charge for accessory.
“These might have been the circumstances,” Robertson said. “But because of these circumstances, a young man has been killed. I want to know that he realizes how big of a deal these charges are.”
