CrimeStoppers tips key to Buckley arrest, LPD chief says
The Laurel double-murder suspect who eluded law enforcement officials for almost a month was tracked down and taken into custody in Ohio on Tuesday morning.
Ronald Buckley, 19, was arrested at a hotel by the Fremont Police Department and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team after a tip came through Jones County CrimeStoppers.
“This is a great example about how much CrimeStoppers helps in the community,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “We received a lot of tips, not just on this case, but many cases that we have been able to make arrests on.
“The director of CrimeStoppers Wilbur Chamberlain is a former captain for the LPD, and we trust what information that they give us and try to react as quickly as possible on each tip that we get.
“This took many different departments and groups working together in order to make the arrest, and I want to thank every one of them for their hard work.”
The people who helped Buckley make his getaway won’t get a thank you for their efforts — but they may catch a charge.
Lead investigator Brad Anderson and the LPD will continue to work with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office to determine other charges on Buckley and others who might have helped him as he fled, Cox said.
Acting on a tip, the FPD searched for Buckley on Monday, executing a search warrant at a residence in an apartment complex, but the suspect wasn’t there. That search was in the vicinity of several schools, including Ross High School, Vanguard and Fremont Middle School, and all were put under temporary lockdown.
The LPD and Jones County DA’s Office will now be working with the Ohio officials to extradite Buckley back to Laurel to begin processing him through the judicial system here.
He is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Oct. 24 shooting death of Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, who were sitting in a Dodge Challenger parked in front of Loper’s Laundry at 13th Avenue and 10th Street when they were fatally shot. An unidentified 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and two babies who were in the car were not harmed.
The shooter — identified later as Buckley — fled on foot and has been the subject of a multiagency manhunt ever since. Buckley was already wanted by local law enforcement for aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue back in June. The victim was shot seven times but survived after LPD officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to his leg before medics from EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Buckley is also thought to be behind a reported shooting threat to Laurel High School, and the school remained on alert because of that during the days and activities that followed.
The suspect’s father Dominique Roberts, 39, was arrested days after the shooting for charges of felony fleeing and possession of marijuana in a vehicle along with several misdemeanors. Those are believed to be old charges from March 2015 that the LPD had issued an arrest warrant for, but he was later released without explanation. It’s possible Roberts’ arrest was related to the search for his son.
