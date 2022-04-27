Big moments were the story of West Jones’ first-round playoff series with Picayune. In Games 1 and 2, five-run innings decided each game. In Game 3, the big moment came in Picayune’s favor in the form of a two-run bomb in the fifth inning that sealed a 2-1 win for the Maroon Tide.
"Like I told our kids, we played well enough to win," West Jones head coach Trey Sutton said. "We pitched it well enough and we defended it well enough. We put barrels on the ball early in the game, but we couldn't find the holes. Baseball is like that sometimes. You can do everything right and still fail. It's a funny game."
Sophomore pitcher Jaxon Rayborn performed well in the losing effort, allowing just four hits over seven complete innings while fanning four batters.
"A sophomore on the mound in a big Game 3, he couldn't have thrown it any better," Sutton said. "We were hoping to get three or four innings out of him, but he was very efficient in filling the zone up. Picayune got one good swing on the ball, which was the difference in the game."
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Lawson Odom singled to right field, driving in Landon Pool, but that was the most offense the Mustangs could offer. Odom and Cadmen Clark recorded West Jones’ only hits.
Chris Davis hit the two-run home run for Picayune in the fifth inning.
Despite the loss, Sutton believes the Mustangs’ program is one still on the rise.
“We played a lot of young guys this year,” Sutton said. “We are very young in the infield, so we’re excited about the future moving forward. I’m proud of our seniors for all the success they’ve had here with this program to get where we are.”
West Jones finished its season 15-11.
