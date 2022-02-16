For the second time in seven months, a Myrick man has been arrested after being accused of selling methamphetamine.
Christopher Williams, 43, was charged with sale of controlled substance after narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff”s Department arrested him at a Pavilion Road residence — off Masonite Lake Road — on Tuesday. He also had an active warrant for his arrest from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for domestic aggravated assault, according to a press release from the JCSD.
“We continue to press the fight against the sale of illegal narcotics in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If these drug dealers think we aren't paying attention to what they are doing, then they shouldn't be surprised when we come knocking on their doors.”
Williams was arrested in July and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute after deputies stopped him on Highway 84 East at Holifield Road and found 28.5 grams of the drug in his shorts, according to the report. JCSD narcotics agents assisted with that arrest and MDOC reportedly put a hold on him at the time.
Williams was taken into custody and released from jail on $10,000 bond.
He is now back in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. It’s likely that his bond will be revoked — meaning he will have to remain in jail until the first case is resolved — since he was out on bond at the time of his latest arrest.
