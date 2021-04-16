A Myrick man is facing a felony charge after being accused of beating and bruising a toddler.
Justin Taylor, 26, was charged with felony child abuse after being arrested at his home on Bush Road, Investigator Abraham McKenzie of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, came to the JCSD to report that “deep bruising” was discovered on the back of the thighs of a 4-year-old boy who had been in Taylor’s care. The youngster also had other marks that were consistent with abuse, McKenzie said. The alleged victim is a family member of Taylor’s, the investigator confirmed.
Taylor was taken into custody on Tuesday and, after being interviewed by McKenzie, he was charged with the felony.
Taylor spent the night in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $5,000, which Taylor posted, and he was released.
Children who are believed to be victims of abuse are taken to child specialists to be interviewed about what happened to them. That is being set up by JCSD Sgt. Priscilla Pitts, McKenzie said.
“It’s always heart-wrenching when there’s a child involved,” McKenzie said. “They just don’t understand.”
