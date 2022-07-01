A rifle shot to the abdomen may have been self-inflicted and accidental, but the victim isn’t saying, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the call on Springhill Road near its intersection with Highway 28 overnight Wednesday. Preston Craney had been shot in the lower abdomen with a .22-caliber long rifle round and was transported by EMServ Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.
“We are unsure at this time if this shooting was accidental in nature or the result of a nefarious act on the part of someone else,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said Thursday morning. “Investigator Patrick Oster will be interviewing (Craney) as soon as he is medically cleared.”
The victim reportedly refused to talk that night and hadn’t talked to investigators before press time.
