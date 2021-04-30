Accused drug dealer with swastika on wall sacked by JCSD Swat team
•
A Nazi flag adorned one wall of the living room. A framed certificate of completion from the drug court program of a neighboring county adorned the other.
And now 34-year-old Weston Frazier may get to spend time in prison with the Aryan Brotherhood after being accused of selling methamphetamine from his residence on Dusty Road in the community known as Cracker’s Neck.
Frazier was arrested along with 30-year-old girlfriend Deidra Napier on Thursday after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team stormed the residence to execute a no-knock search warrant.
“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints from out there,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division.
There were reports of drug use and distribution as well as burglaries and firearms, he told the 16 members of the team before they loaded up and headed to the residence.
Driskell showed a layout of the residence and what to expect, from the number of people who may be inside to the dogs on the outside. The home has five surveillance cameras, “so he’s going to know we’re coming,” he said, noting that Frazier has a Nazi flag and is “affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, so he has extremist views.” Driskell made sure team members knew their assignments and prepared them for the worst. He reminded them to keep moving if a fellow officer was shot during the bust.
“The best way to help your buddy is to neutralize the threat,” he said.
Several team members, decked out in tactical gear and carrying rifles, got out and held on to the back of an armored vehicle just before it reached the residence. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall was driving the department’s bullet-proof Humvee, and his job was to pull between the officers and gunfire to provide cover if the suspects started shooting.
But the mission went off without a hitch. The entry team breached the door and had the three people inside subdued in a matter of seconds. Frazier was in a back bedroom, a shotgun within his reach.
“That’s the value of a no-knock warrant,” Driskell said. “We get to the suspect before they know what’s going on.”
Inside the residence, deputies found a couple of grams of meth, and Sheriff Joe Berlin and others found “a lot of paraphernalia.” But the warrant for Frazier’s arrest was for the sale of meth that narcotics agents had enough evidence to get a judge to sign the search warrant, Driskell said. Frazier’s charge will be enhanced because the sale is alleged to have occurred less than 1,500 from a church, Centerville Baptist.
Snipers were set up around the property to provide cover, and a medic was also with the team. Neither was needed on this day.
“The more planning we do, it helps us make the best and right decisions,” Driskell said. “The decisions we have to make in a second, everyone else gets days and weeks to scrutinize … and people crucify us if we screw up.
“There’s always the potential for things to turn south, but we just trained for this last week, and it went off well. It was a 100 percent team effort.”
Frazier and Napier were both booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Both were being charged with possession of meth while in possession of a firearm. Frazier was also charged with sale of meth and Napier was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
His drug court certificate shows that he graduated from the program in December 2019 in the 18th Circuit District, which includes Jasper and Covington counties. He was charged with grand larceny in Jones County in June 2015, but that charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, petit larceny.
Napier was arrested with 10 grams of meth in February 2018 and ordered to serve four years in prison for possession. Court records show that she was released on March 10. Court documents also show that Driskell had signed off on her participating in drug court, too, but she either changed her mind or violated the terms of the program.
“Drug court has definitely changed some lives,” Driskell said, “but if they don’t buy in all the way, they’re not going to be successful. It’s a good program that helps some of them get back in society and contribute, but some slip through the cracks.”
After returning to the JCSD Training Center, Driskell conducted a debriefing, asking team members to talk about concerns or the potential for improvement.
“We always want to figure out what we can do better,” he said, adding that this was the second bust the team has done with snipers in place. “It worked well. This is a special group. We really work well together.”
Driskell had been out at 1:30 a.m. the previous morning, helping catch another accused dealer, 34-year-old Shawn Thrash, and the previous day, they locked up 43-year-old Donnie “Coot” Jefcoat after seizing 3.2 grams of heroin from him at a residence just down the road from Frazier.
Driskell said his three-man team “has the full support of Sheriff Joe Berlin,” and he allows them to “do what we need to do,” even as he keeps an eye on the budget.
So far this year, the department has taken approximately 3 pounds of meth out of Jones County, Driskell said.
“He’s not a huge dealer, but he’s a problem,” he said of Frazier. “We’ve got a list, and we’re going to get them. They never know when we’re coming. He’s been thinking that he was getting away with it until today, when he found out he didn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.