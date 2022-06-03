In a celebratory Instagram post, HGTV “Home Town” star Erin Napier announced that her children’s book “The Lantern House” made the New York Times bestseller list at No. 3 Thursday.
Napier and Adam Trest, the book's illustrator, hosted a book-signing at Laurel Mercantile last week for her debut children’s book, and the book launched only three days prior to that. Napier said in a previous interview that she was inspired to write a children’s book for her two daughters about why historic preservation was so important.
In her post, she showed a note from her husband Ben Napier and a list of the Top 10 New York Times bestseller list for that week. Ben wrote that today was a big day being June 1.
“Families are embarking on their vacations,” Ben wrote. “That is not what makes today big for us. Your children’s book might be in the NYT’s bestseller’s list today.”
She and Trest wrote a beautiful story and book, he continued.
“People all over are falling in love with it, and they will continue for decades,” he wrote. “That, in itself is huge. Families will gather in their babies’ rooms or in big chairs or in libraries for generations to come, and they will read ‘The Lantern House.’”
Erin wrote a celebratory post thanking all who made this possible.
“This morning’s note from Ben had me feeling good about things no matter what we would find out, but I can’t believe my eyes,” Napier wrote in the post. “We did it, @adamtrest!”
“The Lantern House is a bestseller, thanks to all of you who supported it. Thank y’all so much for that.”
