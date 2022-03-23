It seems everyone has dealt with opioid addiction. Either they have struggled with it or a family member has, said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council.
There have been campaigns to educate citizens about opioid drugs and Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of opioids. Naloxone has helped several members of law enforcement and emergency medical responders render lifesaving aid to several individuals in our community.
According to msdh.Ms.gov, former state health officer Dr. Mary Currier signed a standing order in 2018 that allows the dispensing and administration of Naloxone without a prescription. Since then, emergency medical responders and law enforcement in Jones County have saved dozens of lives by Naloxone administration to suspected overdose victims. Narcan is provided to Jones County emergency medical responders and law enforcement through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
Scott Rushing, firefighter and emergency medical responder with Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, has seen Naloxone work on patients first hand many times.
The unresponsive people he has treated were barely breathing or not breathing at all upon his arrival, but both were breathing normally after receiving the drug, Bumgardner said. Rushing credits Naloxone administration with saving many lives in his community.
Signs and symptoms of an opiate (narcotic) overdose include slow and shallow breathing, lack of breathing at all, unresponsiveness, altered level of consciousness and extremely small pupils, among other things.
If you or someone you know struggles with addiction you may call the national helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or
For more information, visit standupms.org.
