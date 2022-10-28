The National Conservative Club had its kickoff event on Tuesday in Biloxi and organizers said it was “a huge hit.” The standing-room-only crowd heard state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville deliver the keynote address. After his speech, McDaniel fielded about 15 questions from the audience. This was the first of three kickoff events with the next scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Burgers Blues Barbecue at 169 W. Government St. in Brandon. For more information, call Dan Carr or Brian Rose at 228-229-3438. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.