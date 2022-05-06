To celebrate National Library Week, Mayor Johnny Magee visited the Laurel-Jones County Library to read during story time.
Magee read “Jamari Jumps” to a group of children, enthralled with Magee’s story. In the story, a young boy who has just learned to swim goes on the high dive for the first time. Magee said he was glad to be able to make this important
event.
“It’s all about the children,” Magee said. “About growth. They are the future.”
After he read, Magee signed a proclamation declaring it Library Week in Laurel.
