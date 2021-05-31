A Trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol was killed in the line of duty on Friday, and a fundraiser that was set up by a Jones Countian had raised more than $100,000 as of noon on Memorial Day.
Bubba Holifield — a trooper who was wounded during the same shootout that resulted in a life-threatening injury to local Trooper Trea Staples in 2016 — set up the Facebook Fundraiser for John Harris. Harris was struck by a truck during a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County.
“John Harris was a great guy and an amazing trooper!” wrote Holifield, a Jones County native who now lives in Pelahatchie and is an evangelist for Warriors By Grace Ministries, which he founded with his wife. “He loved his job more than anyone I know … and lost his life doing what he loved.
“When I got shot in 2016, many people raised money for me. I want to return the favor to my brother by helping his family in this tragic time of their life! Help if you can!”
As of 1 p.m. Monday, $105,204 of the $200,000 goal had been raised for Harris’ wife and their young children, a son and a daughter. All of the money will go to them, Holifield wrote.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris,” Col. Randy Ginn said in a press release. “Trooper Harris was a passionate, dedicated public servant and an important member of the MHP family.”
Commissioner Sean Tindell added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow troopers.”
The fatality is under investigation, MHP reported.
