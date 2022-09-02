Two malnourished horses that were living in conditions described as “deplorable” were seized from property in Moselle and are now being cared for by “The Horse Lady.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed the seizure warrant at location on Ben Thompson Road on Thursday afternoon.
The department had received numerous complaints about the condition of the horsed from residents in the area leading up to the seizure. When deputies went to investigate, they discovered the pair of 10-plus-year-old horses with the outline of their ribs, spine and hips visible and they had very little grass, no feed and the only source of hydration contained black water, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Miranda Swilley, who is known as “The Horse Lady” and operates Homeward Horse & Hound, took possession of both horses and they are now being cared for by her rescue organization.
“These poor horses did not deserve the lack of care that they were subjected to,” JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “Both are being evaluated for potential diseases and face a lengthy and costly rehabilitation.
“We greatly appreciate Miranda Swilley and her rescue volunteers as they now are caring for these two horses. As bad as the photos and video are of these neglected horses, to be there and see them in person was heartbreaking.”
The property that the horses were seized from belongs to George Moffett, according to the warrant, but it was not known who owns the horses. That is under investigation, Sumrall said, and the owner could face criminal charges.
