Ellisville exec accused of shooting pickup, tearing up fence, cursing JCSD deputies
A man who is known for drinking beer in his garage and fighting with neighbors in his upscale subdivision wound up in the local “four-bar hotel” for a night after tearing up a fence, shooting a pickup then shooting off his mouth, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Mark Ferry, 50, of Ellisville was charged with felony malicious mischief and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody without incident at his place of employment, Southern Hens in Moselle, where Ferry is a director, according to his LinkedIn page.
Ferry reportedly damaged a neighbor’s pickup by throwing concrete chunks at it and shooting it with a pellet gun, and he was also accused of “kicking” boards out of a fence that was under construction between their properties.
While Sgt. Cody Pitts was next door taking the complaint last Friday evening, Ferry was standing at the end of his driveway taking a cellphone video of him and Deputy Troy Lewis, and when the deputies were leaving, he began yelling and berating them.
In body-cam video that was obtained by the Leader-Call after filing a Freedom of Information Act request for it, a man identified as Ferry can be heard cursing, using gay slurs, berating and belittling the deputies.
“This man claims to be a supervisor over hundreds of people, and he was speaking to my deputies like they were dogs,” Berlin said. “He had one of the worst mouths I’ve ever heard. There’s no way I would ever talk to anyone like that, my guys or anyone. It’s a disgrace. That mouth is terrible.”
Ferry can be heard calling the deputies “boy” and “bitch” repeatedly, taunting them and “trying to bait us into doing something stupid,” Pitts is heard saying to Lewis.
Ferry also calls him a
“f - - - - t” and tells him to “get the f - - - out of here” several times. Ferry repeatedly yells at Pitts, “Stay out of my yard!” and “You’re trespassing!”
Pitts, who is clearly on the neighbor’s side of the damaged fence, says, “I’m not in your yard.”
“Turn your camera on, boy!” Ferry yells.
Ferry then makes a comment about how little money the deputies make per year and how much he makes, but his exact words can’t be understood with the dog barking.
All of that happened after the deputies had taken the information from the complaint and were headed to their patrol units, which were parked on the street.
“They were attempting to leave, and (Ferry) started hollering and cursing at them,” Berlin said.
Before that, Pitts did walk toward Ferry from the complainant’s house, and Ferry is heard shouting, “Do you have a warrant?”
Pitts responded, “No sir, I just want to talk to you.” A barking dog made part of the exchange inaudible. The deputy also advised Ferry that if one of his dogs “comes this way and attacks me, I’m going to defend myself.” Body-cam video of that exchange is also available at leader-call.com.
Pitts then made a phone call to Investigator Patrick Oster to find out how to proceed, and he tells the complainant to get estimates from two body shops to find out the cost of the damage to his truck. Since the damage exceeded $1,000, it was a felony, so a warrant was issued for Ferry’s arrest.
There was some discussion about arresting Ferry for public profanity, but they decided against that after a call to Berlin. That’s because Ferry has three large dogs that are confined to the property by an “invisible electric fence,” and law enforcement officials didn’t want to risk having to shoot any of the pets if they threatened or attacked just to make a misdemeanor arrest. That’s why they arrested Ferry at his place of employment.
“When we get that warrant, we’ll be back to see you,” Pitts says to Ferry.
Five days later, they did, when Sumrall put handcuffs on Ferry at Southern Hens. Ferry made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $2,500. Ferry was released a couple of hours later.
The pickup had a half-dozen or so small dents where the paint was chipped away, and the fence, with a few more boards missing, was visible in the background on the video. The origin of the conflict is believed to have something to do with the complainant’s children and Ferry’s dogs. The neighbor has filed several harassment complaints as part of an “ongoing issue,” said Investigator Jardian McDonald, who’s handling the case.
It’s not Ferry’s first time to be fighting with a neighbor, sources said on the condition of anonymity. He’s known for having “petty property grievances” and sitting in his garage watching TV and drinking beer. One source described him as “the neighbor from hell.”
Ferry isn’t facing any charges for his outburst, but Berlin didn’t like seeing his deputies have to take that verbal abuse while they were just doing their jobs.
“Talking to any of these deputies like that is just like talking to me like that,” Berlin said.
