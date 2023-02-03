‘Paint The Town Red’ set for Feb. 11-14
•
The newly formed Sandersville Community Committee is focusing on building up the community and beautifying the town.
Holly Blakeney, president of the committee, began bringing people together after a city hall meeting in which Mayor Bob White appointed her to head up cleanup projects in the town. Blakeney also serves on the Laurel-Jones County Library board.
Vice President Raimey Brown was voted in after proving to be connected in the community and committed to “bringing Sandersville back to the community she knew as a young girl,” said committee Secretary Heather Bliss, who is also a volunteer firefighter in Sandersville.
Other officers who were voted in “because of their dedication to making Sandersville a fun, warm and welcoming town” were Le’Ann Allen (logistics coordinator) for her attention to fine detail and planning, and Susan Blakeney (treasurer) because of her “extremely high standards of integrity,” said Bliss, who brings energy and know-how for making large-scale events work.
The first event, called “Paint The Town Red,” will take place Feb. 11-14 to correspond with Valentine’s Day. Businesses or community members are encouraged to participate by decorating their yards, windows, fences, etc., for Valentine’s Day “to show their Sandersville pride! ” Bliss said.
Participants can enter a decoration contest for free by emailing
Plenty of interest has already been generated, with the post office, Subway, Highway 11 Nutrition, Small Town Nail Spa, Shabby Shack, Freedom BBQ and Alderwoman Darlene Hill decorating their properties.
Jars will be set up at Town Hall with pictures for residents to come and vote on their favorite decoration. Votes are cast by placing a donation into the jar, whether it be a penny, a dollar or any amount the individual is willing to contribute.
“Every cent counts toward the votes for that business/community member,” Bliss said. “The winner will get a nice certificate and trophy from the committee. We are planning more events that will be tons of fun for everyone in hopes to bring our town together and also continue to raise money to put toward making the town beautiful, fixing up the parks, etc.!”
The committee will have open meetings at 2 p.m. every other Sunday, starting this weekend.
