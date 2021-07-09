Council hosts 1st meeting with new members
There were three new faces on the Laurel City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday night, but two things will remain the same — Tony Thaxton will remain president and George Carmichael will continue as vice president.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Grace Amos nominated Thaxton to keep his spot as council president, and council members unanimously agreed.
“I’m honored, humbled and I appreciate it,” the Ward 3 Councilman said.
Ward 1 Councilman Jason Capers nominated Carmichael to stay on as vice president, and his colleagues agreed unanimously.
“Thank you, Pastor Capers, and the rest of the council for your support,” the Ward 4 Councilman said.
It was the first meeting for Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Kelly, Ward 5 Councilwoman Andrea Ellis and Ward 7 Councilwoman Shirley Keys-Jordan.
