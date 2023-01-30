Letters to the Editor are as old as newspapers themselves. The letters section allows for readers to have a say. Maybe it is something that hacked them off or wanting to applaud a topic of a local story. Sometimes it is to tear into the newspaper’s stance on an issue and others it is to answer a columnist. Letters to the Editor are always welcome here.
However, when election season rolls around — especially an important election season with passionate candidates in the climate like we are seeing this year — the letter-writers intensify their attacks. Because of that, and since there has been no actual Election Season Letters to the Editor policy, here it is. We urge that anyone wishing to write a letter … wait, let us rephrase that — TYPE — a letter, please read below. The reason we put TYPE in all caps is several letter-writers are still delivering their letters hand-written, and they border on being illegible. That leaves the decision-making on what a letter-writer might have been thinking up to us. We don’t want to have to guess. That’s not fair to the writer nor us.
Modern technology has advanced enough — even for the most technologically-challenged — where typed letters emailed is not a tall order. It’s simply the way of the world today.
We also urge everyone to get involved in the upcoming elections, and we want to hear your opinions. But, please, adhere to the following guidelines: “Because it’s a local election year, the paper’s policy for Letters to the Editor must be modified. As always, letters must include the writer’s name and town for publication, plus address and phone number for verification purposes only. Letters should be 200 words or fewer. Letters regarding candidates should be related to recent news stories that have been published, not political races. Letters from candidates will not be accepted. Candidates can purchase advertising in any edition leading up to the election and they will have an opportunity to make their case for free to voters through questionnaires that will be published in Leader-Call election guides before the party primaries in August and General Election in November. Accusations or claims against a candidate must include documentation or credible evidence to support the claim. The Leader-Call reserves the right to edit letters for length, not content, and to refuse to publish any letter for any reason. Letters of endorsement will be charged at regular advertising rates.”
