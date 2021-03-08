Construction is under way on a new roundabout intersection in downtown Laurel at Leontyne Price Boulevard and Sawmill Road/Central Avenue/6th Avenue as part of the long-awaited Beacon Street Corridor Improvements Gateway Project. The $4.5 million project, which carries the name of the roadway from when planning began seven years ago, starts at Biker Boulevard (formerly Adams Street) and stretches to the roundabout intersection. It will convert the busy Leontyne Price Boulevard corridor from a four-lane roadway with a centerline turn road into a four-lane, landscaped boulevard with a roundabout.
Construction is planned in two phases. In Phase 1, a northbound turn lane is being built at the Sawmill Road/Central Avenue/6th Avenue intersection, which is scheduled to take about four weeks to complete. During that time, Central Avenue is open to traffic, but the first few parking spaces will be blocked off. Additional parking is available nearby at the Laurel Jones County Library. Traffic control is in place to direct motorists. Once this lane is complete, it will temporarily serve as the sole access lane for Central Avenue while Phase 2 is implemented.
Phase 2 will consist of constructing the roundabout, which will require closure of this intersection of Leontyne Price/Central Ave/Sawmill Road/6thAvenue. Sign detours will be in place to direct motorists while this intersection is closed. Central Avenue will remain open during both phases of construction and will be accessible by traveling north on Leontyne Price Boulevard and using the turn lane constructed in Phase 1.
Other enhancements included in this road construction project are drainage improvements, a new sidewalk with brick accents, new lighting, a landscaped median island at the roundabout as well as moving all overhead utilities along the route underground.
This finished project will provide much-needed beautification of the area that serves as a gateway to Laurel from Interstate 59, officials said. Most of the costs of the project are being covered by a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant, but the city is footing about $1 million of the bill. Walters Construction of Laurel is doing the work.
What is going on right now?
A turn lane is being built from Leontyne Price Boulevard onto Central Avenue. Estimated to be completed in mid-March as weather allows.
What will happen next?
The intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue will be closed to traffic. There will be detour signage set up that will direct motorists specifically to downtown. The intersection will be closed for approximately four months to allow for construction of the roundabout.
When will the detour begin?
Expect to see detour signage in place in mid-March. Full closure of the intersection will occur in mid-March to early April as weather allows.
How will this project affect the traffic and parking on Central Avenue?
Central Avenue is not scheduled to be closed to traffic at any time. One-way traffic will be maintained with access coming from the northbound lane of Leontyne Price Boulevard. Parking will be limited so please encourage employees and patrons to use the city parking lots when possible.
When will work take place along Leontyne Price Boulevard?
Work will begin to occur along Leontyne Price Boulevard from I- 59 to Mason Street in March. Temporary delays may be experienced as driveways are removed and re-built into each business. The contractor is required to provide access to businesses at all times.
When will this project start?
This project is anticipated to begin in early April. We are still in the process of executing contracts with the contractor. The contractor will provide project schedules to the City soon. As more detailed schedules are received, this information will be passed along to the public.
How will this project be constructed?
The contractor will remove the sidewalk and a portion of the roadway on one side of Central Avenue and re-build it while allowing traffic on the opposite side. Once the first side is complete, the contractor will switch sides and repeat the process.
How will I access my business when the sidewalk is removed?
The contractor is required to provide access to businesses at all times.
Once the project is complete, how will the parking and traffic be on Central Avenue?
Once the roundabout of Leontyne Price project is complete and the Central Avenue project is complete, Central Avenue will be opened to two-way traffic. Parallel parking will be available on both sides of the street with ADA compliant parking, sidewalks and crosswalks.
