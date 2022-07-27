A Laurel woman is behind bars after giving birth to a baby that had methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in its system, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse after her baby tested positive for meth and amphetamines, which led to Child Protective Services contacting the JCSD to get involved.
“We are dedicated to protecting innocent children, in this case a newborn baby, from illegal narcotics,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “It is a sad thing for a child to come into this world with methamphetamine and amphetamine in their system.”
At least two dozen women have been arrested for the same reason and charged for the same thing in recent years — some more than once.
“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice. This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”
Lewis’ initial appearance was set for Wednesday in Jones County Justice Court.
