Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation supporting Tuesday, Aug. 1 as “National Night Out Against Crime” in Laurel as Chief Tommy Cox and other members of the Laurel Police Department looked on. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the LPD parking lot. There will be free food, entertainment, Disney characters and mechanical bull rides, among other activities, plus “a surprise at the end,” said organizer Capt. Shannon Caraway. It’s the 40th year for the event, the 20th for her and three other officers who were on hand at the proclamation signing — Capts. Michael Reaves and Kevin Jackson, and former officer Scott Paxson, who now works for the DEA. “It’s all very family-oriented,” Caraway said, adding that there will be plenty to do for children and seniors. The LPD “plays a vital role in providing crime, drug and violence prevention efforts ... (and) it is essential that all citizens of the the City of Laurel be aware of the importance of crime prevention programs and the impact that their participation can have on reducing crime, drugs and violence in Jones County,” the proclamation read, in part. “Police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety, awareness and cooperation are important themes of the ‘National Night Out’ program.” (Photos by Mark Thornton)
