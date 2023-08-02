The heat was on, but everyone was cool with the cops during the annual Night Out Against Crime at the Laurel Police Department parking lot on Tuesday evening. A water slide was one of the most popular attractions, as temperatures were still in the upper 90s when the event started at 5 p.m. “Frozen” characters Elsa and Anna — played by West Jones sisters Marlie and Sammie Mitchell, 16 and 14, respectively — provided some wishful thinking for cooler temps, along with plenty of photo ops for fans on the Disney movie. Mr. Silly Socks, aka Johnny Riley, made his popular balloon creations for kids who lined up to get them. He was also honored, along with CenterPoint Energy (represented by operations supervisor William Stevens), for their 20 years of working with the LPD at Night Out events. They were presented with certificates by LPD personnel who worked Night Out during those years, too, including, from left, Capt. Michael Reaves, Officer Macon Davis, Riley, Stevens, Capt. Shannon Caraway and former K9 handler Scott Paxson. Young people and adults lined up to get free goodies from local food trucks and to enjoy the festivities. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
