Meth-sellers sent to prison after special requests get shot down
A couple of convicted methamphetamine dealers tried to make one more deal in court, but it backfired on both of them.
Weston Frazier, 36, of Soso and Michelle Stewart Smith, 48, of Heidelberg both asked the judge if they could delay the start of their prison sentences for a few days so they could tend to some personal affairs. The requests were made at the conclusion of the plea agreements their attorneys had negotiated for them with District Attorney Brad Thompson in Jones County Circuit Court.
Judge Dal Williamson said he was hesitant to do that except in rare circumstances. He then asked the defendants — both of whom had been out of jail on bond before coming to court — if they’d pass a drug test if he ordered one right then.
“Ño, sir,” Frazier said.
Smith said, “I wouldn’t pass for marijuana.”
Williamson denied both of their special requests and ordered that they be taken into custody to begin their sentences.
Frazier was ordered to serve eight years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sale of meth within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of meth while in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in April 2021 by narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at his residence on Dusty Road — 690 feet from Centerville Baptist Church, Thompson noted — in the community known as Cracker’s Neck. The wall of his living room was adorned with a Nazi flag and a certificate of completion from the Jasper/Covington County Drug Court program in 2019, indicating he’d had a previous felony charge that had been expunged from his record.
JCSD narcotics agents found a small amount of meth along with scales, a pipe and a 12-gauge shotgun in a back bedroom where Frazier was when executing a search warrant at his house, Thompson said.
“It was my mama’s gun, but she let me use it to deer hunt,” Frazier said.
When Williamson asked him why he kept going back to drugs, Frazier said, “I was going through a dark part of my life ... but I’ve straightened out. I’m working every day, doing concrete.”
Frazier went on to say that he “just got custody” of his four kids, and they’re the reason he’d stopped doing drugs. But when attorney Chris Farris asked if his client could report to the jail three days later so he could have time to “get his affairs in order and see his kids,” Williamson said he doesn’t usually do that, “but if there’s something big to be done, I’ll listen.”
That’s when he asked Frazier what would happen if he first ordered a drug test. When Frazier admitted he couldn’t pass, Williamson said, “That’s all I need to hear.”
In addition to the prison time, Frazier was also ordered to spend two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay fines and court fees of $2,355.
The first plea arrangement that was presented to the court proposed that Frazier serve six years, but Williamson rejected that, saying he wouldn’t accept any less than eight years.
Smith was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sale of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon.
She was also arrested by JCSD narcotics agents in May 2021 at a residence on County Barn Road in Shady Grove. They had evidence that she sold 6.47 grams and 1.025 grams to confidential informants in April and May, and when they went to arrest her, there was a 12-gauge shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel in the master bedroom, Thompson said. She had a felony conviction for burglary from 2016, so she wasn’t allowed to have any firearm, modified or not.
Smith claimed that “someone threw (the gun) in the driveway two hours before the cops showed up,” and her boyfriend brought it in the house.
“I just started hanging out with the wrong people,” Smith said of how she got into drugs.
“I’ve learned my lesson. I’ve learned this time,” she said, adding that she had been clean since that arrest.
Then public defender Matt Sherman told the judge that there had been a death in Smith’s family and asked if she could report to the jail the next Monday morning, four days later. Smith told the judge that she needed to help with the funeral arrangements for her aunt, and “I have 19 dogs that I have to get set up. They’re my babies.”
The judge pointed out that Smith had been out on bond and knew her court date was coming and asked why she hadn’t taken care of that instead of “putting it off to the last second.”
That’s when he challenged her to take a drug test and she admitted she would fail.
In addition to the prison time, she was ordered to spend four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $4,782.50. Her fees were higher because she had a court-appointed attorney and Frazier hired Farris to represent him.
During a later plea agreement, an attorney said that people in rehab refer to the actions of those defendants as “slip-ups.” Williamson said, “I call it perjury.”
