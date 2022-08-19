Bunch calls out Carmichael after chicken appeal denied
•
Rev. Jimmie Bunch didn’t threaten a coup after his request to keep his chicken coop in the city was denied, but afterward, he did have some hard words for his councilman.
“If you decide to run for office, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure you don’t get back in there, even if I have to run against you myself,” Bunch said in a voicemail that was left on Councilman George Carmichael’s phone after Tuesday’s meeting.
That message was in response to the Laurel City Council’s refusal to grant a special “eggs-ception” to Bunch and his wife to continue to raise chickens at their home in the 2100 block of North 3rd Avenue.
The council was upholding the decision of the Planning Commission, which voted 7-2 to deny the request at its last meeting. But Bunch asked for and received an appeal hearing before the council, which typically goes along with the Planning Commission’s recommendations.
“Three years ago, I was granted a special exception,” Bunch said, pointing out that he followed all of the proper procedures and rules. His chickens are caged and not allowed to run free, none are slaughtered, there are no roosters and they don’t sell the eggs.
“We give (eggs) away when we have an abundance of them,” said Bunch, who is the former chief of the Laurel Fire Department and is now head of the local chapter of the NAACP.
He noted the soaring price of eggs and how gathering the eggs saves them and others money. The Easter chickens “are pets to us,” he said, adding that they lay eggs with varying shell colors — green, tan, white, brown.
The Planning Commission said “the city is going in a different direction now,” but “didn’t give a reason” for denying his request, Bunch said.
“There have been no complaints about my chickens,” he said, adding that there are “dogs and cats running loose in the community and downtown.
Carmichael said he hadn’t heard any complaints about Bunch’s chickens, which are in his Ward 4, but there have been others that do cause problems for neighbors.
The chicken feed attracts rodents, and the rodents attract snakes, which has caused complaints from residents in other parts of the city where chickens were kept, Carmichael explained. One resident on Mississippi Avenue had so many rats that they chewed through wires and cut power to his freezer, ruining hundreds of dollars’ worth of meat.
“If we allow one person to have them, we run the risk of people saying, ‘He can have them, why can’t I?’” Carmichael explained. “The Planning Commission is trying to make things uniform in the city.”
Bunch said that his chicken feed is “completely closed up” and he has no rats on his property.
“We didn’t do that,” he said, arguing that he was being punished for the irresponsibility of others. “We came before the Planning Commission before we purchased one cage or chicken. We followed the guidelines and there have been no problems.”
He also said that there are others in the city who keep chickens and even sell eggs.
Council President Tony Thaxton stepped in and stopped the debate, saying that the request had been heard and put it up for a motion. No council member spoke up, so the appeal failed for a lack of action, Thaxton said. “The Planning Commission decision stands.”
The Planning Commission voted 7-2 last month against renewing the special exception because it didn’t want to “create a ‘Pandora’s box’ issue” after denying several recent similar requests, commission member Lew Yoder said.
He commended Bunch for his efforts in doing things the right way, but said he “believes that the commission should stand with the city on no longer granting permission to people on this matter.”
Yoder, Dr. John Wallace, Louis Crumbley Jr., Brad Kent, Susan Vincent, Patricia Cook and Chloe Davis voted against granting the special exception while Bruce Gavin and Satish Amin voted for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.