The jail website listing of an embezzlement charge against a Jones County supervisor — and the lack of a booking photo and his quick release — set off a firestorm of conspiracy theories on social media.
But there are no new charges against Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, said spokesman Fletcher Freeman of state Auditor Shad White’s office.
Comegys, 42, was charged with embezzlement and fraud last year after an investigation by the auditor’s office. As reported in the Leader-Call at his appearance in Jones County Circuit Court, the indictment was dismissed because of “vague wording,” and the District Attorney’s Office was allowed to reword the indictment and put the case back before the grand jury.
It was after being served with the new indictment that Comegys had to be rebooked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center then released on the $5,000 bond he was already out on. He was booked into the jail at 2:45 p.m. Monday — which was a federal holiday for Presidents’ Day — and released at 3:16 p.m. Comegys was present at a board meeting the next morning.
The JCSD fielded numerous calls and messages about the arrest and release — and the lack of a booking photo that was slow loading on the website, which isn’t uncommon, officials said.
The JCSD is listed as the arresting agency, but that agency only handled the booking — it’s the auditor’s investigation, JCSD officials said.
Comegys, who is being represented by Hattiesburg attorneys Tom Fortner and Kimberly Morrison, is accused of using a county-owned pickup and cellphone to help operate his business, JC Beauty Supply, from July 2020 to April 2021. The business is on Central Avenue, across from his Beat 5 barn. The investigation showed that he traveled to “multiple salons and barbershops outside of Jones County” and used the county pickup on a trip to the New Orleans airport, according to the press release. It was also alleged that he used his county cellphone “almost exclusively” to operate JC Beauty Supply.
If convicted on all counts, Comegys faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Jones County DA Brad Thompson.
Comegys is in his first term as supervisor after serving two terms on the Laurel City Council. He was elected to the county position in 2019 after longtime predecessor Jerome Wyatt chose to retire after dealing with his own investigation by the auditor’s office, which was resolved. Comegys’ brother Stacy also served on the city council with him before an unsuccessful run for mayor in the last city election.
