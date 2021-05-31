Ex-WJ star guilty of going 102 mph at time of crash that paralyzed girlfriend, sentenced to 16 years in prison
Ayterria Wright was a 16-year-old star sprinter when she was sentenced to life in a wheelchair. On Friday, the former football star who is responsible for putting her there was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Antonie Kirk, 20, forced her into the vehicle he was driving and was going 102 mph when he crashed off Trace Road in April 2019, witnesses testified during the two-day trial in Jones County Circuit Court. The two West Jones athletes had been in a relationship for more than a year, but they were fighting and she had returned a promise ring to him just before the crash.
“I think he did it purposely,” Wright testified on Thursday.
The jury — made up of five white women, four white men, two black men and one black woman — agreed. They deliberated only 40 minutes before finding Kirk guilty of aggravated assault. His head dropped on the table after the verdict was read, and a family member in the back cried out. Tears streamed down Kirk’s face as he was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“Ayterria and her family are great people,” said District Attorney Tony Buckley, who prosecuted the case with the assistance of intern Will Hodges. “They needed justice, and the people of Jones County delivered it. Credit to (Investigator) Tonya Madison for the case she put together.”
Wright and her family thanked them all for their work after it was over.
“A lot of people didn’t think it was even going to trial,” Wright said. “I’m just glad justice was served. All I wanted was for him to just tell the truth. What would you do if you were in my shoes?”
Wright’s shoes were on the footrests of her wheelchair when she testified, and that’s one of the things that resonated with Judge Dal Williamson when he handed down Kirk’s sentence.
“Now this beautiful young lady who likely would have been a track participant will now likely have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair,” Williamson said. He then recalled a portion of Wright’s testimony about her progress in physical therapy. “She said, ‘I’m learning to crawl,’” the judge said, looking down and shaking his head. “I can’t imagine why you’d do such a thing to jeopardize all three lives in the car that day, and there were tragic consequences.”
Kirk needed to have consequences, too, Buckley told the jurors in his closing argument.
“Make him accountable for his recklessness that evening,” he said. “He’s never said he was sorry. He has not shown one shred of sympathy. Nobody wants to be held accountable for their actions.”
He reminded jurors that “recklessness can rise to the level of criminality” and urged them to take their “common sense” into the jury room.
In his closing argument, attorney Michael Mitchell said Kirk was not being reckless at the time of the crash.
“It was a tragic accident. Nothing intentional,” Mitchell said. “Ayterria Wright was paralyzed, and now she’s bitter because the other two are OK. It’s only because of that she’s pushing this case. Don’t make it a triple tragedy by sending an innocent man to prison.”
Kirk and backseat passenger Malex Jasper testified that the 2005 Mercury Montego they were in that day was going around 50 mph at the time of the crash. They also testified that the argument between Kirk and Wright wasn’t heated.
But there was evidence to refute both claims.
Sgt. Stephen Graves, an accident reconstructionist for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, testified that “black box” data from the car showed that it was going 102 mph at the time the vehicle crashed.
“The accelerator was at 100 percent — basically, pedal to the metal — with no brakes applied,” Graves said.
He also testified that the damage to the vehicle — which left Trace Road, hit an embankment, then struck and severed a utility pole about one-third of the way up — was more consistent with a 100-mph crash than a 50-mph crash.
On cross examination, Mitchell suggested that the accelerator could have been pushed to the floor after the crash, while the car was upside down.
“Based on the damage, it would be almost impossible for the car to still be running,” Graves said.
Graves’ testimony was one of the keys to the case, Buckley said.
“A lot of people don’t know that there’s black-box data available in cars,” he said.
That technology along with “neutral witnesses” made the case, Buckley said.
Orvilette Johnson testified that she saw the wreck while she was cutting the grass at her home on Trace Road. “(The car) was flying … going tremendously fast … and when it got a little past me, it started fishtailing,” she said. “It went airborne and split the light pole in half.”
Terri Montgomery and Chance Sims testified that they saw the car stop near the residence they were in on Springhill Road, then saw the young couple arguing on the side of the road. Both testified that Kirk picked up Wright and placed her on the trunk and that he kicked at her, losing a shoe in the process.
“The girl was trying to get away … screaming for him to let her go,” Sims testified. “He shoved her in the car, jumped in and took off.”
Montgomery testified that she saw Kirk carrying Wright out the woods then “kept pushing her, and she was trying to get loose” before he placed her in the car and “took off fast” as he turned onto Trace Road.
Both said they heard about a car matching the description of the Mercury being involved in a serious crash a short time later, so they came forward to report what they witnessed to the JCSD. Kirk’s sandal was found in a ditch where they had seen it “flying in the air.”
Kirk and Jasper testified that the shoe came off in the mud, but Buckley asked how the witnesses, more than 50 yards away, could have seen that. They also testified that Kirk hit a big pothole that caused him to lose control of the car, and Trace Road was paved shortly thereafter, so it wasn’t there when the investigation began. Buckley pointed to Deputy Brennon Chancellor’s accident report, which noted that road conditions at the time of the crash were “normal” and there was no indication of braking in the form of skid marks on the road.
It’s an unusual case, Madison testified, because it was more than two weeks later when it was learned that it may not be a “normal wreck.” Madison went to Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson on May 1 to get a statement from Wright about the April 15 crash. Jasper wouldn’t come in voluntarily to give a statement, Madison testified, and he had to be arrested for hindering prosecution before talking to her. She interviewed Kirk on Sept. 25 and, afterward, charged him with aggravated assault based on the witness statements and black-box data.
He was released a short time later on a $5,000 bond. When a reporter asked him at the time if Wright was wanting him to let her out of the car as she was claiming, Kirk said, “I’m going to let her have that,” but he wouldn’t elaborate.
The jury saw videos of Madison’s interviews with Kirk and Jasper.
“You saw (Kirk) smirking, and his cocky attitude, laughing about not putting on the brakes,” Buckley said in his closing argument. “He’s never shown any remorse or regret.”
He also called out Jasper when he took the witness stand and chuckled when asked why the JCSD had to issue a warrant for his arrest to get his statement.
“What’s funny, Malex?” Buckley asked.
The DA pointed to several contradictions between Jasper’s testimony and his statement shortly after the crash. For instance, he told Madison that the car flipped six times, but he testified that he could only say it was “more than once.” Buckley asked how that was possible if Kirk was going only 45-50 mph. Jasper also testified that Wright got on the trunk herself and that Kirk lost his shoe in the mud. Buckley asked how he knew those details if he was not paying close attention because he was “not up in their business,” as he testified.
He took the same tact with Kirk, when he testified that being at the Stop sign at Trace Road and Highway 15 North was “the last thing I remember,” yet he told the jury that he knew the car wasn’t going more than 70 mph a minute or so later when they passed Lewis Johnson Road and crashed.
“You’re saying you can’t remember anything, so how do you know you weren’t going over 70?” Buckley asked.
Kirk, visibly flustered, said, “I know I wasn’t … I wasn’t going no 102.”
He and Wright were “passing words, not screaming” when he stopped on Springhill Road to talk to her, Kirk testified. “Once she took the ring off, I got out … that did something to my heart. I was afraid I was fixing to lose my girl just because I was trying to finish a song.”
Wright, Kirk and Jasper testified that they had all gone to a friend’s home studio after school to record some rap music. After a while, Wright said she needed to go because her mom didn’t know where she was and she had no service on her phone.
“I told him I would walk, and he drove toward me like he was going to hit me, then told me to get in,” Wright testified. “He took off fast … I said I wanted to break up, that I’m done with you.”
When Kirk pulled over, he told Jasper to get out, but he refused, Wright testified. But she did get out and try to walk away before Kirk grabbed her and put her on the car then in it, she testified. Those were the last steps she took on her own. He was driving fast and recklessly, she testified. “I told him I’m not scared of death because I felt like he was trying to scare me.”
She said she remained conscious after the wreck and was trying to yell for help, but she couldn’t because he “lungs were full of fluid.” She recalled Jasper telling her to get out of the car and yelling to Kirk because he was lying unconscious. She complained of back pain and “a woman told me not to move.”
Dr. Jeremy Rogers treated her in the emergency department at South Central Regional Medical Center and Wright had an obvious spinal fracture, he testified. She was airlifted from SCRMC to University Medical Center in Jackson. Jasper was treated and released and Kirk suffered a punctured lung and was released from the hospital a couple of days later.
“Do you honestly think he would intentionally cause a wreck” to hurt her while he and Jasper were in the same vehicle, Mitchell asked Wright during his cross examination.
“Yes, when you're very angry, you don’t think straight,” she said. “Your emotions get the best of you.”
Before sentencing Kirk, the judge said that this case brings to light something that’s all too common.
“Some men treat women as if they’re a personal possession, and that’s a real problem in our society,” he said, adding that the evidence was “overwhelming” that this was a “case of enragement.”
In an earlier interview, Wright described her ex-boyfriend as “obsessive,” recalling a time he hit her in the chest on the bus and fought with her at track practice. She showed text messages that she received from Kirk after the accident that appeared to be threatening her to not pursue any charges. Their then-16-year-old sisters got into a brutal brawl at West Jones that was captured on video around the time Kirk was charged. The fight was reportedly over the families’ feud, Wright said.
Wright said she’s ready to move on now and continue with her studies at Jones College, where she’s a childhood development major with hopes of working in a day care or related field.
“I love children,” she said with a smile. “I’ve never been bitter or depressed, because that will kill you. I wasn’t going to just look at the ceiling and cry all day. That’s not me.”
Kirk was the leading receiver and defensive back on the Mustangs’ South State championship team that represented the school in its first trip to the state title game just a few months before the crash. As JCSD officials put handcuffs on Kirk, Mitchell told him he would be filing an appeal. The trial was at South Central Place so jurors and court officials could socially distance.
