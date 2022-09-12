‘Sip and Stroll’ district extended
Laurel officials didn’t get bogged down in the line-by-line details of the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Mayor Johnny Magee just offered this simple explanation: “It’s a balanced budget, no tax increase and a 5 percent pay raise for all city employees … That’s a pretty good thing.”
With that, the City Council unanimously approved the budget, 6-0, with Councilwoman Andrea Ellis abstaining since her daughter is a city police officer. No one protested the budget during a public hearing at the meeting.
Magee said in his State of the City address that he hoped to be able to give the employees a raise Council President Tony Thaxton recalled. The pay increase — which does not include elected officials, Thaxton noted — will go in effect Oct. 1, when the new budget does. He thanked the mayor, City Clerk Mary Ann Hess and budget chairman Councilman George Carmichael for their efforts to make revenue and expenses balance.
Carmichael complimented Magee, recalling the 16 years they’ve known each other and served together.
“He’s a productive mayor … studious. He knows what he’s talking about,” Carmichael said.
He recalled how Magee let business owners decide what was best for them during the pandemic instead of putting restrictive mandates on them.
“Laurel didn’t lose revenue like a lot of cities, we gained revenue under your leadership,” he said, and that’s part of the reason the 5 percent pay increase is possible. “I’m proud to say I’m a resident of Laurel. Some cities have incompetent leadership. They get votes on popularity. But sometimes the right decisions aren’t popular. Sometimes tough decisions have to be made, and that’s what this mayor has done.”
In another matter, the council unanimously agreed to extend the boundary of the city’s “Leisure and Recreation District” to include the 400 block of Short 7th Avenue, where Bird Dog Café is. That’s the downtown area where people are allowed to walk around with alcoholic beverages.
Events such as Wine Down “are only possible because of this ordinance,” Laurel Main Street Director Caroline Burks said, adding that the increased hours and foot traffic leads to “increased sales revenue.”
Thaxton said he is “not aware of any problems” that have been caused by the ordinance, and council members agreed as they voted for the proposal, which will go into effect 30 days after the second reading of the ordinance.
In other business, Magee announced that city officials are “getting a list together” for the 2023 City Wide Paving Project, and engineering firm Neel-Schaffer was hired to handle professional services related to the contract. All council members have submitted streets from their wards to be part of the project, Magee said.
One road will get an upgrade of sorts — Joe Wheeler Avenue will be renamed “Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue,” to honor the Laurel native who grew up there, graduated from Oak Park School and became the second black woman in U.S. history to become a board-certified neurosurgeon, local real estate agent Tanya Gray said.
“She made us famous all over the world … We’re very proud of her,” Gray told the council, noting that Hyde moved back home in 2019.
The Planning Commission approved the change and the council agreed unanimously.
No one in the community opposed the change, Carmichael said.
“The community embraced it,” he said.
The council also OK’d an ordinance allowing golf carts and other “low-speed vehicles” to be operated on on “selected public roads” in the city limits. The operators of the vehicles must have a valid driver’s license and insurance, and they are required to register with the city clerk.
Toney Mosley Sr. was also granted a zoning change, which was previously approved by the Planning Commission, to allow additional parking for a restaurant he’s opening on Queensburg Avenue.
“It will bring positivity to the community,” he told the council, adding that there will be “no alcohol and no loud music” in the 50-seat eatery that will have “home-style” food. “I’m just working to be a positive light in Queensburg.”
A zoning variance was also granted to Mision Cristiana Elim on Don Curt Road to allow for 70 parking spaces instead of the 35 that was listed in the original order that was also OK’d by the Planning Commission.
The council also unanimously approved the redistricting plan, which happens every 10 years based on census data. Residents affected by changes will be notified by mail.
The council also unanimously approved:
• The appointment of Georgette Pollard to the South Mississippi Fair Commission;
• The reappointment of Marva Posey as the Ward 7 representative on the Historic Preservation Commission;
• Travel expenses for Magee and Hess to attend meetings of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Municipal League
• Tax exemptions for Howard Industries and Laurel Machine and Foundry;
• The donation of a tree to the United Way’s Prance Path Christmas Display from an anonymous donor.
