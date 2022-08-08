The proposed budget for the Laurel School District projects no increases to ad valorem taxes because the recent rise in property values raised all of the money it needs, officials said.
The district, which serves 2,800 students across six campuses and employs 435 people, projects its total revenues at $58,498,761.34. That will come from a combination of local, state, federal and 16th Section land sources. The ad valorem revenue is projected to be at $14,545,378 for the 2022-23 school year from $14,128,334 from the 2021-22 school year — a 2.95 percent increase.
Some of the highlights that the budget will allow for is the implementation of the modified school calendar, purchase of a new school bus, purchase of a used SUV for district travel, free student school supplies provided by federal aid, touchless restroom upgrades to current school campuses through ESSER funds, Nora Davis Campus restoration through insurance, Laurel High School fieldhouse restoration through insurance, HVAC upgrades through ESSER funds, teacher pay raises through state funds, and technology and security upgrades through ESSER funds.
Some of the increased expenditures the district will have to face within this fiscal year include an increase of fuel costs, yearly salary increases, increased pricing on parts, supplies and equipment, increase in reimbursement for fuel at $0.625 per mile and projected employee health-care plan cost increases.
The next steps in the budgeting process will be to adopt the proposed budget at the next board meeting, which is today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. at the district administration building. The district must then submit the ad valorem request to the City of Laurel no later than Aug. 15 and submit a signed copy of the budget to the Mississippi Department of Education Aug. 15.
