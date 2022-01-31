Man who took church van in May and was forgiven now accused of breaking in DG, slipping cash in church door
The suspect taketh away ... but the suspect giveth, too, church surveillance shows.
Sean Davis, 21, was identified as the man breaking into the Dollar General on Indian Springs Road on Thursday night after his photo was released by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and shared on Facebook.
But it was what happened between the time he was identified and the time he was arrested on Saturday night that threw local law enforcement officials for a loop.
Video from nearby Indian Springs Baptist Church shows Davis sliding an envelope — which contained $123 cash, church officials told the JCSD — into a door gap around 6 that morning.
“I haven’t seen that before,” Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
But they have seen Davis before — at a church. He was arrested last May at Christway Baptist Church on Highway 84 West in a stolen Pine Ridge M.B. Church van, and the van contained an odd assortment of items that had been stolen from Soso First Baptist Church, including a fire extinguisher, a medic bag and a defibrillator, according to the report.
In the latest incident, Davis forced open a door of the Dollar General in the Calhoun Community then filled a laundry basket with items then went into a back room and got a money till, Carter said.
He was captured behind a residence on Sherwood Forest Road in the Pleasant Ridge Community and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of commercial burglary just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Davis made his initial appearance before Judge Sonny Saul in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon. When the judge asked if he was going to hire his own attorney or need a court-appointed one, Davis said, “I’m just a broke (person) living on the side of the road,” indicating he needed a public defender. Saul set his bond at $10,000.
As Davis was being escorted back to the jail, a reporter asked him why he gave the money to the church.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about, man,” he said. “I have no idea what you’re talking about. Ain’t no Saints around here, especially in this county.”
Davis also denied breaking into the Dollar General.
When told of the suspect’s responses, Carter noted that Davis was positively identified in both videos, not only by his face but by the tattoos on his hands, too.
He got almost $4,000, according to reports, so the cash given to the church was well short of a tithe.
“Tips from the public led to the identification of Sean Davis as the suspect seen in Dollar General security video,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, thanking all of those who helped. “Great job by our investigators and reserve deputies in locating Sean Davis hiding overnight behind a residence. We are pretty good at playing the hide-n-seek game, you know."
When Davis was arrested in May, he still had latex gloves on his hands when Deputy Cody Pitts rolled up on him in response to a suspicious-vehicle complaint. Davis admitted to taking the church van from Brian’s Tire Shop on Highway 28 because he was homeless and “tired of walking,” Capt. Vince Williams of the JCSD said at the time.
Davis was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $5,000. But the church family in that case reportedly made the decision to forgive him and dropped the charge.
On Sunday, Davis told court officials that his last job was with a roofing company and his last address — “up until a few days ago” — was on Springhill Road at a residence that belongs to Jamie Bush, whose daughter he’s married to. Bush is a longtime state crime lab employee and former chief of the Laurel Police Department.
Davis was escorted back to jail beside Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall, 35, who was charged with grand larceny and was caught by the JCSD in Calhoun after a short foot chase on Friday.
Saul set Sumrall’s bond at $5,000, but it was revoked because he was already out on bond on a charge for sale of a controlled substance in April. That means he will remain in jail until that earlier case is handled in court. Sumrall also owes more than $2,500 in fines for past misdemeanors dating back to 2008.
When asked if he had a job, the man whose nickname is “Hollywood” said, “I was supposed to start working at B-Clean on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.