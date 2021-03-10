A Jones County man who claimed self-defense after shooting his wife five times was found not guilty of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for a little more than an hour-and-a-half before reaching the verdict that acquitted 45-year-old Whitney Kitchens for the shooting death of 43-year-old Erin Galaher in February 2018.
Jurors heard testimony that Galaher had a .22-caliber pistol and threatened to shoot Kitchens after he confronted her about having drugs in their house. Jurors also saw evidence that she had methamphetamine and other drugs in her system at the time of the shooting in their house on Oak Bowery Road.
Hattiesburg attorney Scott Schwartz represented Kitchens. District Attorney Tony Buckley and ADA Kristen Martin were the prosecutors.
Look for more details in the next print edition.
