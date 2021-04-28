Accused drug dealer was facing up to 30 years in prison
•
A Laurel man who had two convictions for selling drugs didn’t get a third.
A Jones County jury found 53-year-old J.C. Williams not guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after he was arrested with more than two dozen prescription pain pills in October 2019.
Williams was facing up to 30 years behind bars if found guilty of the most recent charge. He was arrested after a traffic stop by narcotics agents Jake Driskell and Joel Brogan, who were with the Laurel Police Department at the time. The officers got consent to search the vehicle and found a bottle with 27 hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills that had been prescribed for Vanessa Jones.
Williams gave his cellphone to Driskell and let him call Jones, and she said that the pills were hers and that she and Williams had been in a relationship. Jones said she gave the pills to Williams “and he said he could get rid of them” for her, she testified, meaning she believed he would sell them.
But that was “speculative,” public defender John Piazza argued.
“I can say I’m going to get rid of my mom’s lasagna, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to sell it,” he said in his closing argument.
Piazza also questioned Driskell about the elements of the crime. If it’s illegal to distribute the drugs and Jones gave them to Williams, he asked, why wasn’t she charged with anything?
“Is she an accomplice?” Piazza asked.
“Possibly,” Driskell answered.
It’s possible that she testified in order to avoid charges. Her credibility was in question by jurors, Piazza said, because she believed she was Williams’ girlfriend at the time of his arrest but later learned she wasn't.
Piazza emphasized in his closing that the jury had to believe “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Williams intended to distribute the drugs in order to convict him.
Jurors deliberated for about a half-hour before returning the “not guilty” verdict.
Williams was represented by Piazza and Patrick Pacific. He was being tried as a habitual offender, so if he had been convicted, he would have faced a maximum sentence of 30 years with no chance of early release. A total of $1,800 that was seized from Williams was returned.
Williams was convicted of two counts of sale of cocaine in November 2007 and ordered to serve 10 years in prison. No mention of his prior felonies were allowed in front of the jury.
