Jury acquits church musician charged with sex crimes against girl, 9
An Ellisville man who was known as a church musician was found not guilty of two sex crimes he was accused of almost three years ago.
Arrinesto Adams, 28, hugged his wife Morgan and attorney Dow Yoder after the jury’s verdict was read Wednesday afternoon at South Central Place, which was serving as Jones County Circuit Court.
The jurors — six white men, five white women and one black man — deliberated for almost four hours before unanimously deciding to acquit Adams, who was arrested in September 2018 for sexual battery after being accused of having sexual contact with his then-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter. He was also found not guilty of the lesser charge of fondling.
After the verdict, Adams hugged his wife Morgan, family members and friends from New Hope Baptist Church and his new church in Pachuta, where he serves as a musician.
He shook hands with a reporter but politely declined comment about the case and the jury’s decision.
Prosecutor Kristen Martin made a strong closing argument, pointing out that the defendant’s DNA was discovered in the young girl’s rectum.
“The evidence is overwhelming,” she said. “It took courage for that little girl to say all of that … She was scared, but she did it anyway, and (Adams) deserves to be punished.”
A couple of hours into the deliberation after two days of testimony, jurors asked the judge for reports from the rape kit and DNA test results and the young accuser’s interview with a child specialist, but those weren’t available. At least two people who are known to be medical professionals were on the jury.
In his closing, Yoder said there was no evidence and asked the jury where the swabs from the rape kit were. He asked, “Where’s the beef?” then became theatrical, looking under tables and lecterns.
“Have y’all seen it?” he asked the jurors. “Did you hide it in your pocket, Arrinesto?”
An expert from the crime lab did testify that the DNA had to come from Adams or a male member of his immediate family, and the girl identified Adams as the one who had improper contact with her. “We all know who did it,” Martin said. “DNA doesn’t lie.”
Yoder suggested that Adams’ DNA could have gotten on the little girl by some means other than sexual contact or was possibly planted there by her mother — an accusation Martin called “preposterous.”
“When all else fails, blame momma,” she said. “It happens in every case.”
The mother had no motive to lie, Martin said, pointing out that the accusation and charge made her and her children homeless and unsupported.
But Yoder argued that she may have found a man with more money or who was better-looking, and he said that the little girl who testified — now 12 — “might have been a talented actress.”
Adams had been “a loving father figure” to his accuser and her siblings, Yoder said.
“He loved those children like they were his, and all she did was lay up on the couch in the air-conditioning and drink Budweiser all day,” Yoder said.
After the verdict, Martin said that the test results the jury requested aren’t typically put into evidence, and the interview isn’t either, when the accuser is there to testify. The girl testified from another room via closed-circuit television after some technical difficulties were repaired.
“I was shocked and devastated for the child,” Martin said. “She’s said the same thing for three years, and her story’s never changed. She’s 12, and she doesn’t understand why he said he didn’t do something that he knows he did. She wonders why the jury didn’t believe her. She has to find a way to go on with her life without getting any closure.”
It’s frustrating, Martin said, because it is rare to have a DNA match to help prosecute a suspect, she said.
“It’s like juries aren’t looking at the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard, they want a no-doubt standard, and that’s not possible,” she said.
Yoder also accused the Leader-Call of reporting false allegations against his client and entered the report of his arrest into evidence. He said the article accused Adams of “violating the rights of two women,” but the article actually reports that then-Justice Court Judge Howell Beech put him under “a strict no-contact order with two women and their children,” which is common in cases like his. They weren’t identified — just as the accuser’s mother isn’t being identified — in order to protect the identity of the child. Capt. Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — now with the DA’s office — was the lead investigator in the case.
“It may have had something to do with politics. There may have been a sheriff’s race going on at that time,” Yoder said, going off on a tangent before Martin objected and Judge Dal Williamson sustained it.
“My client didn’t really need a lawyer in this case,” Yoder said, his voice cracking with emotion. “(Adams) is more than a client; he’s family.”
Yoder was arrested in January and charged with burglary after being caught in a home in Rocky Creek Cove, just outside of Ellisville.
Yoder’s address is in Canton and his law practice is in Ridgeland, but he had reportedly been staying with family members near where he was arrested. A check of Yoder’s criminal history shows that he was arrested in Marion County on Dec. 27 for violation a protective order.
Yoder was a candidate for the state Court of Appeals in 2016 after serving as ADA in Madison County and he was special assistant U.S. Attorney in the Jackson Division of the Southern District Court.
He represented James Barnett in a civil suit that was settled with the City of Laurel after two officers were accused of beating his client after a high-speed pursuit into Jasper County in 2018.
Yoder has also represented several defendants in criminal cases in Jones County Circuit Court in recent years.
