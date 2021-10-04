The state has seen a decline in overall ICU hospitalizations and COVID-related admissions.
However, the Mississippi Department of Health expects to see “substantial numbers of new admissions and more personal tragedy to come,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer. Dobbs urged in a tweet Monday morning for Mississippians to get vaccinated, or if they get COVID, to seek monoclonal antibody treatment.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, the number of ICU beds occupied across the state dropped from 904 to 686. At South Central Regional Medical Center, there are 10 COVID-19 confirmed patients hospitalized with six in the ICU and six on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours before print time, there were no new COVID-related admissions.
For the weekend of Oct. 1-3, the state reported 1,561 cases and 42 deaths.
Booster vaccines
County health departments across the state are now offering appointments for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for all who qualify.
Those who are eligible for the booster vaccine include fully vaccinated individuals who have been inoculated for more than six months and are either:
• 65 years and older;
• Long-term care facility residents;
• Adults ages 18 and older with underlying health conditions;
• Adults who work high-contact jobs such as first-responders (health-care workers, firefighters, police, congregate-care staff); education staff (teachers, support staff, day-care workers); food and agriculture workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers and grocery store workers.
Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.